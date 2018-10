Police are hunting a large gang of armed men who beat up two people in an unprovoked attack in a Bulwell park and threatened them with dogs

It happened at the fishing lake in Bulwell Hall Park at 7.45pm on October 16.

Police are now trying to track down the people who did it and are appealing to the public for help.

A spokesman for the force said: “Were you there? If so please contact us via a direct message or call 101.”