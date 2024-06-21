Armed police and air support called to Bulwell after air rifle shots fired in street
The rifle was reportedly aimed at, and shot towards, some bushes in Hucknall Lane around 5.50pm on Wednesday, June 19.
Armed police and response officers attended on the ground, while the National Police Air Service (NPAS) supported from above.
Four suspects were quickly detained by police following the report, which resulted in no injuries.
An airsoft rifle matching the description of the firearm seen was then found in the boot of a nearby car and seized.
Three men, aged 28, 20 and 18, were all arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm within 50 feet of a highway.
A fourth suspect, a 32-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.
Det Chf Insp Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident should serve as a warning to any weapon-carrier – and that includes anyone with an imitation firearm – that we will treat reports of this nature extremely seriously to help keep people safe.
“While the firearm involved in this incident proved to be an airsoft rifle, we hope the swift response of our policing teams to this sighting provides the public with some reassurance that we will take action.
“Four suspects have been arrested in connection with this offence, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any information to get in touch with the police.
“Information can be left by calling 101, quoting incident 602 of 19 June 2024, or can alternatively be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”