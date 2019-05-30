Armed police carry out further arrests after Bestwood Park 'firearms incident'

Armed officers have carried out further arrests in connection with a 'firearms' incident in Bestwood.

Three men were arrested by armed officers yesterday (Wednesday, May 29) in connection with a 'firearms discharge' in Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood Park, on Thursday, May 23.

Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood.

The men, aged 24, 23 and 22, were arrested from a vehicle in Wilkinson Street, Hyson Green at around 4.15pm, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Four men were arrested on Tuesday (May 28) as part of the investigation remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

