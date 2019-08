An armed robber who absconded from a prison in Derbyshire after climbing over a fence has been arrested.

Kieron Moss, who absconded from HMP Sudbury, was jailed for 10 years in 2012 for his part in the armed robbery of a Frankie & Benny’s in July of the previous year.

He was arrested in Nottingham on August 15 and has subsequently been charged with escaping lawful custody.

Police thanked everyone who shared our appeal to find him.