Arrest after e-bike rammed by car and rider robbed in Bulwell

Police investigating a robbery where a car was used as a weapon to ram an e-bike have made an arrest.

The owner was reportedly riding the bike along Crabtree Road, Bulwell, when a vehicle clipped the back of it.

This collision caused the victim to fall off and sustain minor injuries, with the car involved then coming to a stop.

Rather than helping the stricken rider, someone from the car reportedly hopped out, got on the bike and rode away on it.

This happened around 10pm on Thursday (21 August), with police inquiries being conducted in the hours that followed to find the vehicle.

Fast forward to 11.50am the next day (22 August), and a car matching its description was sighted by officers and tracked to Elford Rise, Sneinton.

After spotting police, the driver stopped, got out, and unsuccessfully tried to flee on foot, before being detained shortly afterwards.

A knife and quantities of cannabis were subsequently seized from an address, while a second blade was also found on the ground nearby.

The 32-year-old man was duly arrested on suspicion of robbery, possessing a knife in public, possessing cannabis, and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

The stolen electric bike, meanwhile, was found by police and returned to its rightful owner.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robbery is an incredibly serious offence that can leave a long-lasting impact on the people targeted, both from a physical and emotional standpoint.

“In this case, a car was used as a weapon to knock the victim off his bike, so that it could be stolen. It really doesn’t need to be explained why this is so dangerous.

“While the rider thankfully only sustained minor injuries because of this, that could’ve quite easily been different.

“From the moment this incident was reported to us, our policing teams started using all the methods at our disposal to try and track down the vehicle reportedly involved.

“We’re really pleased then to see a suspect has now been arrested in connection with this offence, and to see the stolen property returned to its rightful owner.”