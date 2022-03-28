Officers were called to reports of a collision in Broomhill Park View at around 1.20pm on Friday, March 25.

It was reported two men were involved in an argument before one of them, aged in his 40s, was hit by a car.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and thumb.

The incident happened on Broomhill Park View. Photo: Google

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to stop.

He has been released on bail with conditions.

Detectives are continuing with their enquiries and appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Road rage incidents are rare but they can be incredibly serious.

"While we have arrested a suspect our enquiries into the circumstances are very much ongoing.

“To assist us in our investigation we are urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone who may have recorded CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch with us.”