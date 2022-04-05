Police were called to Main Road in Watnall, at around 10.07pm on Friday, April 1 after the victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck by a car.

The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm during the same incident, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident that saw one man hit by a car and another stabbed in the arm

Detectives investigating what happened have now detained several suspects.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Guy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that has left a man in hospital with very serious injuries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and officers are currently working through a wide range of evidence.

“We have already spoken to a considerable number of witnesses but believe other people may have vital information about what happened.

“Given the seriousness of what happened I would urge them to do so without delay by calling 101 and quoting incident 790 of 1 April 2022.