Arrests made after raid in Top Valley and Bestwood in connection with controlled drugs

Two people were arrested and a house was searched in the Top Valley and Bestwood area of Nottingham in the early hours of this morning in connection with alleged drug offences.

Officers from Nottingham Police working as part of Operation Reacher raided the property this morning and seized drugs and other paraphernalia following intelligence about the property.

A woman and a teenager were arrested and are now being questioned by police.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Oldroyd, who led the raid, said: “Operation Reacher executed a Section Eight PACE warrant this morning in Bestwood.

“A quantity of controlled drugs and associated paraphernalia has been seized. Two people are now being interviewed after being arrested.

“This is the latest in a series of raids we have carried out in this estate as part of Operation Reacher. Our message is very clear – if you are operating outside the law we will find you and we will bring charges.

“We are taking back control of this estate which was once synonymous with organised criminal gangs. People deserve to be able to go about their normal happy lives without having to put up with unacceptable behaviour in any shape or form. Be warned – any illegal activity will be clamped down on.”

He added if anyone has any information concerning drugs use or supply on the estate they can talk to the Reacher team directly or contact Nottinghamshire Police control room on 101 or CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The more information we get from the public the more we can go door knocking!” added Det Sgt Oldroyd.

Operation Reacher was launched in April 2018 following an increase in firearms offences.

Detectives working with neighbourhoods’ officers use tactics such as early morning raids and community intelligence to target criminals.

Since it began, more than £300,000 in cash has been seized along with nearly £1.8m of drugs, including heroin and cocaine. More than 500 illegal vehicles have also been taken off the street.

Handguns and shotguns have also been recovered and a number of people have received significant jail sentences in court as a result of the action taken.