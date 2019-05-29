Arrests made in Bestwood ‘firearms’ incident

Four men have been arrested by police investigating a ‘firearms’ incident in Bestwood.

A 24-year-old man was arrested by armed officers at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28) in connection with the incident in Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood Park, at around 12.02am on Thursday, May 23.

Hazel Hill Crescent. Pic: Google Images.

Officers later made three more arrests after carrying out a search at a property in Wyton Close, Bestwood, at around 7.15pm.

One of the men is currently being questioned in connection with a ‘firearms discharge’ and remains in custody.

The other two are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take the use of firearms extremely seriously and will act swiftly and robustly to ensure this type of criminality is dealt with.

“Intelligence is a key factor in tackling weapon-enabled crime and I would urge anyone with information about the possession of weapons to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”

