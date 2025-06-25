Ashfield Council Deputy Leader Tom Hollis in court over 'dangerously out of control' dogs
The Ashfield Independent politician appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this week where he was fined by magistrates for the offence.
Hollis, 32, of Yew Tree Drive in Huthwaite, admitted three counts of being the owner of dogs which were dangerously out of control in a public place.
The charges all related to incidents in Sudbury Drive and Kedlestone Close, Huthwaite, on December 12 last year.
They involved a spaniel cross, an unknown breed and two Rottweilers, although no injuries were caused to anyone.
Hollis, who also sat on Nottinghamshire County Council until May, also pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of obstructing a police officer at his home address on January 9 this year.
His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed that Hollis was fined a total of £130 for the offences.
Ashfield District Council declined to comment.