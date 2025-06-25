Ashfield Council Deputy Leader Tom Hollis in court over 'dangerously out of control' dogs

Ashfield District Council Deputy Leader Tom Hollis has admitted being the owner of four ‘dangerously out of control dogs’ in a public place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashfield Independent politician appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this week where he was fined by magistrates for the offence.

Hollis, 32, of Yew Tree Drive in Huthwaite, admitted three counts of being the owner of dogs which were dangerously out of control in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges all related to incidents in Sudbury Drive and Kedlestone Close, Huthwaite, on December 12 last year.

Coun Tom Hollis has been fined for owning dangerously out of control dogs

They involved a spaniel cross, an unknown breed and two Rottweilers, although no injuries were caused to anyone.

Hollis, who also sat on Nottinghamshire County Council until May, also pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of obstructing a police officer at his home address on January 9 this year.

His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed that Hollis was fined a total of £130 for the offences.

Ashfield District Council declined to comment.