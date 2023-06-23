News you can trust since 1904
Ashfield Council pair Jason Zadrozny and Tom Hollis charged by police following lengthy investigation

The leader and a deputy leader of Ashfield Council have been summonsed to court to face charges following a police investigation.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:59 BST

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, aged 42, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, faces 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five counts of money laundering, four counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax, and one count of possession of a class A drug.

The fraud charges relate to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire Council funds between February 14, 2018, and February 16, 2021.

The money laundering charges relate to alleged offences committed between April 3, 2018 and June 6, 2019, while the tax evasion charges relate to alleged offences committed between January 1, 2007 and February 1, 2022.

Coun Tom Hollis, left, and Coun Jason Zadrozny have been charged by police. Picture: SubmittedCoun Tom Hollis, left, and Coun Jason Zadrozny have been charged by police. Picture: Submitted
The drug possession charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10, 2021.

The Ashfield Independents leader represents Larwood on the district council, as well as serving as leader of the opposition Independent Alliance and member for Ashfields on the county council.

As a result of the same police investigation, fellow Ashfield Independent Coun Tom Hollis, one of two deputy leaders of the district council, is also facing charges and has been summonsed to court.

Hollis, aged 30, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, faces two charges under the Localism Act 2011. He is alleged to have failed to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property, between May 30, 2019, and September 10, 2021, as required under the act.

Hollis is is also executive member for strategic housing and climate change and member for Huthwaite & Brierley on the district council, as well as county councillor for Sutton West.

The pair have been summonsed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 21.

An Ashfield Independents spokesperson said: “Both councillors absolutely deny these ludicrous charges and look forward to clearing their name.

"We won’t be commenting further on this issue until it is resolved.”

An Ashfield Council spokesman said the authority would not be commenting at this time.

Please remember, legal proceedings are active in this case and your Chad joins Nottinghamshire Police in urging people to be careful when posting about the matter on social media, as these could place you in contempt of court.