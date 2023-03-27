Ashfield fly-tip culprits fined £600 for illegally dumping waste in Sutton

Following an investigation into the incident, which saw a trailer-load of waste dumped in a lay-by near Normanshill Wood, off Coxmoor Road, Sutton, an Arnold resident, who paid somebody to pick the waste up in a trailer, and the trader involved have both been issued with fixed penalty notices.

Antonio Taylor, Ashfield Council community safety manager, said: “After this industrial fly-tip was brought to our attention, our team immediately swung into action to investigate and resolve.

“I’d like to thank our community protection team for bringing these matters to a swift conclusion.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland next to the fly-tipped waste

“Residents can be assured we will use every tool available to us to crack down on those who blight our environment.”

The illegally-dumped rubbish was initially discovered by Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, who branded it “a disgrace” and “an environmental crime”.

He said: “We hope this sends a clear message to residents from across the county and beyond that in Ashfield we will not hesitate to take strong action where we find fly-tipping.

"Residents have a responsibility to check whether people collecting their rubbish have a waste carrier licence.

Coun Zadrozny also praised the work of the community protection team in finding those responsible .

He said: “Over the last year, they have really stepped up in the fight to make Ashfield safer and greener.