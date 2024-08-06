Ashfield: Nine Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall streets with the worst crime rates

Here are the nine Ashfield streets with some of the highest reported crime rates in June 2024, according to the latest policing figures.

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for June 2024.

For additional breakdowns of crime figures per area, please visit www.police.uk

The data indicates that crimes have been reported “on or near” specific streets.

The information provided here is accurate as of Tuesday, August 6.

According to the most recent data, over 800 crimes were reported in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall in June alone.

1. Lakeside View

In June 2024 there were 31 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton. Photo: Google Maps

2. Whyburn Street

There were 17 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall, in June 2024. Photo: Google

3. At or near King's Mill Hospital

In June 2024, there were 16 crimes reported at or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton. Photo: Submitted

4. Emperor's Way

In June 2024, there were 12 crimes reported on or near Emperor's Way, Hucknall. Photo: Google

