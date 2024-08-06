Ashfield: Nine Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall streets with the worst crime rates

The data in this list is sourced from Police.uk, the national website for policing in England.

It includes the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for June 2024.

The data indicates that crimes have been reported “on or near” specific streets.

The information provided here is accurate as of Tuesday, August 6.

According to the most recent data, over 800 crimes were reported in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall in June alone.

1 . Lakeside View In June 2024 there were 31 crimes reported on or near Lakeside View, Sutton.

2 . Whyburn Street There were 17 crimes reported on or near Whyburn Street, Hucknall, in June 2024.

3 . At or near King's Mill Hospital In June 2024, there were 16 crimes reported at or near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.