Ashfield: The six worst Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall streets for violence and sexual offences

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

The policing data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

In March 2024, there were 168 reported violent and sexual offenses in Sutton, 54 in Kirkby, and 74 in Hucknall.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Here are six of the streets with the highest recorded reports for violence and sexual offences in March 2024…

These are the six worst Ashfield streets for violence and sexual offences, according to police figures.

At or near King's Mill Hospital In March 2024, nine crimes categorised as violence and sexual offences were reported at or near King's Mill Hospital Sutton.

Spa Close, Sutton In March 2024, there were nine crimes reported on or near Spa Close, Sutton. Five of these reported crimes were violence and sexual offences.