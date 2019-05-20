Bag filled with military campaign medals goes missing on bus travelling from Derby and Nottingham

A bag which was full of military campaign medals has gone missing after it was left on a bus travelling from Derby and Nottingham.

Derbyshire Police are now appealing for information about a man who was seen with a similar bag getting off the YourBus Y5, in Nottingham Road, Attenborough.

The man police would like to speak to.

The Royal British Legion bag was left on the bus in Chaddesden on Wednesday, April 17 at around 4.30pm.

The medals have not been handed in.

A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise the man pictured? Officers would like to speak to him as part of their investigation.

"Seven military campaign medals are missing, including at least two WWII stars and two Korea Medals, one UK issue and one UN issue. It is believed that all of the medals were replacements and may not have the holder's service details on them as a result.

"If you know the whereabouts of the medals, have been offered similar items for sale, or have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19000205139 in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message@DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.