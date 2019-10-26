Bestwood man jailed following drugs and weapons offences

A 26-year-old Bestwood man has been jailed for 32 months following drugs and weapons offences.

Thomas Swift, of Tithe Gardens, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, October 23.

He had previously been convicted of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of class A drugs, and two counts of possession of a knife.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Oldroyd, who led the investigation, said: “This sentence has come about thanks to great work from Operation Reacher, which works to reduce crime in Bestwood and the surrounding areas.

"We're committed to continuing our work to keep the community safe and I'm pleased with this outcome.”

Swift first came to the attention of police when officers pulled over a car he was driving and noticed that it smelt strongly of cannabis.

When the car was searched, officers found cannabis and a knife. Several mobile phones were later discovered at a search of Swift’s home.

A two-year probation order was imposed on Ben McLean, 25, of Toothill Close, Calverton, who was also in the car when it was stopped.