Dale Shardlow, of Hill Road, appeared before Nottingham magistrates on July 11 charged with being in possession of an extendable baton when stopped by police in Mapperley on March 1.

He was also accused of stalking a woman over a three-month period between November 29, last year and March 1 this year, by appearing outside her address and sending her numerous phone calls, voicemails and texts which caused her to fear violence would be used against her.

Shardlow was handed a suspended sentence at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

To both charges, Shardlow pleaded guilty and jailed for nine months in total – suspended for a 18 months – and ordered to participate in a rehabilitation programme.

A restraining order was also imposed, banning him from contacting the woman involved in the case.