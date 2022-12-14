News you can trust since 1904
Boozed-up Bulwell man barged cop and apologised for ‘acting like an idiot’

A boozy Bulwell man who barged a female police officer off her feet during a commotion outside a pub later apologised and said the police's jobs are 'hard enough without him acting like an idiot,' a court has heard.

By Tim Cunningham
44 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police were called to the Half Moon pub on Hucknall's market place at 9.40pm, on November 26, when there had been 'some disorder after people were refused entry,' said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Dean Robinson ran back down the street as the other man was being placed into a police car and knocked the officer over.

The court heard there was around 40 minutes of CCTV footage showing a 'general commotion' in the town centre.

He was fined £400
Robinson, aged 33, said he didn't really remember much after consuming various alcoholic drinks, but told officers: "I must have done it."

Two other men are due to appear in court charged with assaulting emergency workers.

Robinson, who represented himself, apologised for his drunken behaviour and said he was remorseful.

The electrician, of Bacton Gardens, Bulwell, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour, and assaulting the officer when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate warned him: “This is going to turn out to be an expensive night out.”

He explained that normally the offences would have attracted a higher fine of £600.

But because of his previous good character and early guilty plea, that could be reduced to £400.

Robinson was also ordered to pay compensation of £50, along with a £160 surcharge and £85 court costs, making a total of £695.