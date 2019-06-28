Boozed up Selston bricklayer knocked over pub wall

A Selston bricklayer who knocked over a pub car park wall in his van told police officers to "f*** off" when they asked him for a breath sample.

Officers arrived at the Bull and Butcher pub to see a Vauxhall combo van by the damaged wall, and its owner, Mark Abrahams, being thrown out of the pub, on May 18.

"He was asked for a breath sample but he told them to f*** off," said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

He was given a community order for the same offence in March 2010, the court heard.

Leslie Pidcock, mitigating, said the self-employed bricklayer was "genuinely contrite".

She said he suffered a heart attack and fell down two flights of stairs, in August last year, which "entirely changed his life", and was now taking anti-depressant medication.

"On this occasion he drank and took medication which changed who he is," she said.

Abrahams, 53, of Station Road, admitted failing to provide a specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for three years, but was offered a drink driver's rehabiliation course which will cut the disqualification by 274 days if completed by July 2021.

