Botched Hucknall cash-machine robbery: second man from Blackpool charged
A second man from Hucknall has been charged in connection with a failed early morning bid to rob a cash machine in Hucknall.
Police were called shortly before 5am on, Tuesday, September 14 to High Street on Hucknall, after an alarm attached to the machine outside The Shak barber’s shop was triggered.
Nothing was taken from the machine.
Malcolm Boswell, 42, of Rose Avenue, Blackpool has now been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded in custody.
The news comes after Stuart Kendal, 37, of Rathlyn Avenue, Blackpool, was previously charged with burglary with intent to steal in relation to the incident. He was remanded in custody following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 21.
Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Two men have now been charged in relation to this incident, which officers continue to work hard to investigate.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would continue to urge any potential witnesses to come forward who may have been in the western end of Hucknall High Street in the early hours of this morning – particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 76 of 14 September 2021.