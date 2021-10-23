Botched Hucknall cash-machine robbery: second man from Blackpool charged

Police were called shortly before 5am on, Tuesday, September 14 to High Street on Hucknall, after an alarm attached to the machine outside The Shak barber’s shop was triggered.

Nothing was taken from the machine.

Malcolm Boswell, 42, of Rose Avenue, Blackpool has now been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded in custody.

Kendal attempted to rob the machine outside The Shak on High Street. Photo: Google

The news comes after Stuart Kendal, 37, of Rathlyn Avenue, Blackpool, was previously charged with burglary with intent to steal in relation to the incident. He was remanded in custody following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 21.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Two men have now been charged in relation to this incident, which officers continue to work hard to investigate.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would continue to urge any potential witnesses to come forward who may have been in the western end of Hucknall High Street in the early hours of this morning – particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area.”