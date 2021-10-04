Boy, 16, fighting for his life after being stabbed outside pub on outskirts of Dispatch district

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to hospital for surgery following the incident in a courtyard at the back of the Duke of St Albans pub, Bewcastle Road, Top Valley, at around 11.15pm on Saturday October 2.

It is believed a lone individual attended a private party and sought out the victim before carrying out the attack.

Police were quickly on the scene and put in place a Section 60 order following the incident - temporarily giving officers greater powers to stop and search people in the area.

The Duke of St Albans at Top Valley (Photo: Google)

Two arrests were then made for possession of weapons, although they are not believed to be linked to the incident.

Officers also recovered a number of weapons at the scene, including a firearm.

A cordon remained in place at the scene with officers on site and uniform patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide greater public reassurance.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is believed this was a targeted attack by an individual and not an incident that affects wider public safety, although clearly it is concerning for the community whenever a serious incident like this happens.

"Our thoughts are with the male and his family at this time and we are working incredibly hard to trace the person responsible and would urge anyone who may be able to help us find him quicker to get in touch - even if it is anonymously through Crimestoppers.

"A large amount of resource is being put into this investigation and officers have been making enquiries in the area, including reviewing CCTV footage.

"Nottinghamshire Police is committed to preventing and enforcing against knife crime and teamwork with the public and partner agencies is vital in tackling incidents such as this. I would urge anyone who has information that could help the investigation to contact Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."