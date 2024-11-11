Brave officer who died in the line of duty in Bulwell honoured for “the ultimate sacrifice” to policing
The government announced the introduction of The Elizabeth Emblem in March this year.
This commemorative emblem is awarded as a mark of recognition to the next of kin of those who lost their lives during public service.
PC Ged Walker has been recognised and his family will receive the award in honour of his bravery, courage, and dedication.
Dog handler PC Ged Walker made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago to protect the community.
He was on duty in Bulwell when he was fatally injured as he tried to stop a stolen taxi.
He died of his injuries two days later on January 9, 2003.
His wife Tracy will receive The Elizabeth Emblem in his honour.
She said: “We are very proud, and it is nice for the police to be acknowledged by the government for what he did.
“I think police officers should be recognised.
“He has lost his life serving the community.
“There is no greater sacrifice and something that was never expected.
“You never imagine someone going to work at 6am and getting a call at 3pm saying this has happened to them.”
PC Christopher McDonald, who was only 19 years old when he lost his life, will also be honoured by the Emblem.
He was killed on May 17, 1978, after coming across a break-in at a jewellers' shop in Worksop and bravely confronting a gang of offenders before chasing them.
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “I am very pleased that both officers continue to be recognised for their immense bravery and courage. #
“They made the ultimate sacrifice in their heroic attempts to uphold the law and protect the community from harm.
“Their loss is still felt across the force to this day and their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”