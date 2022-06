Between 1.28am and 1.48am on Friday, June 10 at Doff Portland Ltd on Aerial Way, CCTV recorded two males in a plain white cab arrive at the site.

A grinder was used to sheer off some gates padlock.

A 40-foot articulated trailer with bright yellow curtains with Lockwood printed on the side was then stolen.

A Lockwood trailer like this was stolen by thieves from Doff Portland in Hucknall. Photo: Google