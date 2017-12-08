Brickie was four-times the drink-drive limit

A bricklayer crashed into a parked van after downing eight pints of lager and feeling “okay” to drive, a court heard.

When Lloyd Muzeja was checked at a police station, his breath test reading was 140 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath – four times over the legal limit of 35mcg.

It led to a three-year driving ban for Muzeja, of Washdyke Lane, Hucknall. He admitted drink driving on Byron Street, Hucknall and must do 300 hours unpaid community work.

Nottingham magistrate Paul Roberts said he could have been locked up and told him: “It is an extremely high level and passes the custodial bracket.

“I hope it is clear how lucky you are that you are not going through that door.”

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said the offence took place on a Sunday when he had been drinking with his uncle and some friends. He returned home for a meal and usually left his car to collect later.

“He went to fetch the vehicle and he felt OK. He can’t explain now why he decided to go and fetch that vehicle,” said Miss Thorpe.

The father-of-three is a self-employed bricklayer and is currently getting a lift to a job. But when that ends, he could be out of work if there is nothing local.

Miss Thorpe added: “He is very remorseful that he finds himself here. He knows the reading is high and in relation to sentencing guidelines, he knows there is a risk of custody.”

Ann Barrett, prosecuting, said police were called to a road accident at 9.50pm. Muzeja’s silver Suzuki Swift had run into the side of a parked van. Nobody was hurt.

“He told police that he had been drinking that afternoon with family members and drank in excess of eight pints of lager,” added Miss Barrett.

If he completes a course on the perils of drink driving, his disqualification will be reduced by 274 days. Muzeja was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an identical amount in government tax.