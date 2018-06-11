Brothers who committed over 60 burglaries in 15 counties are jailed

Two "callous" brothers who burgled more than 60 houses across 15 counties in just seven months have been jailed.

Patrick Connors, 23, and 18-year-old Miles Connors struck 61 times in just seven months across the South East and Midlands, including Nottinghamshire.

Patrick Connors

They smashed doors or used tools to force their way into dozens of properties while travelling around the country in stolen cars fitted with false registration plates.

The brothers, both from Northampton, attempted to destroy forensic evidence by spraying cleaning fluids and using bleach.

Now when they are released from prison they will be banned from owning more then one phone or computer each for five years, and will have to notify police of any change of address under a tough Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

If they break the conditions of the order, they could face up to five years in prison.

Miles Connors

Detectives from several police forces worked together on the case after the brothers were arrested in February this year by Bedfordshire Police when they stopped a Vauxhall Insignia fitted with false plates on the M1.

They were charged with conspiracy to burgle between July 2017 and February this year.

Of the 61 offences, 21 took place in Surrey, including the theft of jewellery and several high-performance cars including several Audis and BMWs.

They also struck in Sussex, Oxfordshire, Middlesex, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex, Northamptonshire, London, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

The brothers were identified as suspects through CCTV and DNA left at the scenes, allowing officers to link them to other burglaries.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras provided evidence of their movements between Northampton and elsewhere, despite their attempts to disguise stolen vehicles with false registration plates.

Property found in abandoned stolen vehicles was linked to other crimes across the south of England.

Patrick Connors was jailed for four years and Miles Connors for two years after they pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Guildford Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Lee Hazell, of Surrey CID, said: “The Connors brothers were callous and opportunist, brazenly smashing doors or using tools to enter properties and using stolen vehicles with false registration plates to commit these crimes.

“We don’t underestimate the impact of a burglary on the victims, it is enormously emotionally upsetting and many of the Connors’ victims were left feeling unsafe in their own homes.

Often the emotional damage can far outlast the time it takes to replace stolen items and repair damaged property."

DS Hazell added: "This was a complex investigation covering multiple police forces and counties.

"Successful partnerships with several other forces was key to bringing these offenders to justice.

“We’re pleased that two prolific offenders are now off the streets and facing justice, and hope that the sentences act as a deterrent to others.”

The SCPO will come into effect on their release from prison.

They will only have access to one mobile phone and one SIM card, registered with Surrey Police, and one computer device, including tablets, laptops and internet-enabled televisions.

They will also be restricted in the number of cars they are able to drive or be a passenger in, and must ntify Surrey Police of any changes of address.

David Munro, Surret Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I know that burglary has been causing recent concern for the residents of Surrey so I am delighted to see two such prolific offenders now behind bars.

“The Force have been working hard to target and disrupt organised gangs committing these offences in the county and I hope the case sends a direct warning to burglars to think twice about coming to Surrey to commit offences.”