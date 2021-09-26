Bullets capable of 'firing deadly shots of a mile' found during Dispatch district police raid

The bullets found during the police raid

Officers from the Operation Reacher and the City North Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a warrant last Thursday afternoon at an address on John Wright Close in Bulwell.

This was the latest in a series of warrants across the City North area as officers look to continue to respond to intelligence about drug dealing in.

As well as quantities of cannabis, a 50 box of 30 Caliber .308 ceramic tipped bullets were also located and seized.

When the shell casings are added, and these bullets can be fired, they are designed to peel in to an X-shape tip when they enter flesh, and cause maximum damage.

Posting on Facebook, the policing team said: “They are traditionally used in rifles for hunting big-game animals, and are capable of firing deadly shots for up to a mile. We would not want these falling in to the wrong hands and getting them out of circulation is a great result.”

After the raid, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possessing prohibited ammunition. He wasn’t present when the warrant was executed, but officers were waiting to strike when he returned to the address in his vehicle.

He was also arrested for driving without a licence and insurance, and for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.

The male has been charged with all motoring offences, including failing to provide, after he refused to provide blood samples for analysis back at the station. His vehicle was seized and he will attend court in mid-October.

A 19-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. A second 49-year-old male was interviewed under caution on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possessing prohibited ammunition.