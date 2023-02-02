Detectives are now appeal to the public for information about the the incident, which happened on Keys Close, Bulwell, yesterday, February 1, shortly after 10pm.

The victim, aged 18, suffered a life-threatening injury and is in a critical but stable condition at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries in the same incident.

A teenager remains in hospital as police inquiries continue

A large police presence remains in place as evidence is gathered.

Patrols have also been stepped up in the area to provide public reassurance while the investigation progresses.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

She said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened remains in its early stages and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage.

"We have a large team working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and I’d like to reassure people that we treat all reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We've increased reassurance patrols in the area and if anyone has any concerns we'd encourage them to speak to one of our officers.”