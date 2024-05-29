Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bulwell man has been locked up after being part of a gang that dragged a man out of a car and assaulted him before one of the gang stabbed him four times.

Dale Burton, aged 41, of Duchess Gardens, Bulwell, attacked and punched two young men during the incident, which happened outside the KFC restaurant in Mapperley on September 7 last year.

One of the group, 44-year-old Alwayne Barnes, was armed with a Stanley knife when he decided to pick a fight with a car full of young people..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This confrontation came just seconds after Barnes, Burton and the rest of their group catcalled an 18-year-old woman as she walked across the car park.

Dale Burton has been jailed for his part in a violent assault in which a man was stabbed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

When the woman then got into a waiting car and reported what had just happened, the driver headed towards the exit while staring at Barnes.

Without any further provocation, Barnes shouted at the motorist and made a beeline straight for the vehicle when it stopped in Woodborough Road.

Barnes then punched an 18-year-old man in the face through an open window, before heading to the passenger side when a 20-year-old man got out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then stabbed four times – in the chest, back and shoulders – by Barnes, during the melee that followed.

When the driver got out to help and tried to restrain Barnes, the attacker then lashed out at him – slashing his arm with the blade in the process.

By that stage, Burton, and associates Carl Pearson and Charlene Reid, had also run over to the car, with each joining in with the assault.

While Pearson and Burton both threw punches at the two men, Reid pulled the woman out of the vehicle and assaulted her too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack lasted less than 30 seconds, with Burrton and the other attackers all then fleeing from the scene.

Meanwhile, the victims drove straight to hospital, where the 20-year-old man required surgery after the knife attack punctured his lung.

On the way there, they flagged down the first police car they saw and passed on registration details for the gang’s car.

Less than an hour later, Nottinghamshire Police had tracked down the vehicle to a petrol station in Carlton Road, Carlton, where they detained the four attackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes intially denied having deliberately stabbed anyone until the week before the trial, when detectives made him aware of the case they’d built against him.

At that point, he admitted he’d been carrying the knife and went on to plead guilty to wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm, along with possessing a knife in a public place and violent disorder.

Burton, Pearson, aged 40, and Reid, aged 36, all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

All four appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes, of Laneside, Coventry was jailed for 12 years and nine months, Burton and Pearson – of Hucknall Road, Carrington – were both jailed for two years and three months, while Reid, of Eden Street, Coventry, was jailed for one year and eight months for her actions.