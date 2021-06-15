An ambulance was called after Nathan Grundy hit the kerb and crashed into a tree on Forest Road East, Nottingham, at 4am, on December 16, last year, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

He was taken to the QMC Hospital to be treated for a head trauma, where a blood test revealed he had 104 mlgs of alcohol in his system when the legal limit is 80 mlgs, and twice the specified limit of cannabis.

He told police he bought the scooter two or three days earlier, and had been drinking earlier in the evening.

He took it out to test the battery life, the court was told.

Radheer Johal, mitigating, said Grundy, of previous good character, suffered injuries that have jeopardised his plans to become an electrician, and he was now having to claim benefits for the first time in his life.

He tried to get insurance but no company would insure him, he explained.

"He is hoping to get back into paid employment in the near future," Mr Johal said. "He had no intention to be a nuisance on the road. It was a stupid mistake."

Grundy, 29, of Cheltenham Street, admitted drink and drug driving, and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, with a £34 surcharge and £85 towards costs.

He was banned for 16 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by four months if he completes a drink driver's rehabilitation course before April 2022.