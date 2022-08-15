Bulwell drink-driver heads up latest cases at Nottingham Magistrates Court

A Bulwell man has been banned for 20 months after admitting drink-driving at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

By John Smith
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:59 pm

Anthony Furness, 61, was stopped by police in Nottingham on June 14, 2019.

As well as the driving ban, he was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Paul McLaughlin, 53, of Potters Close, Top Valley, pleaded guilty to growing six cannabis plants at his home address and being in possession of a class A drug and was made the subject of a community order, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

The cases were all heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Rachelle Lunn, 29, of Merchant Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nuthall Road in Cinderhill on June 5 and was £84, plus £90 costs and £30 victim surcharge and had three points put on her licence.

Jeremiah Mjojo, 34, of Mulberry Gardens, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a red light on Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham and was fined £66, plus a £34 victim surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.