Bulwell drink-driver heads up latest cases at Nottingham Magistrates Court

Anthony Furness, 61, was stopped by police in Nottingham on June 14, 2019.
As well as the driving ban, he was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Paul McLaughlin, 53, of Potters Close, Top Valley, pleaded guilty to growing six cannabis plants at his home address and being in possession of a class A drug and was made the subject of a community order, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
Rachelle Lunn, 29, of Merchant Street, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nuthall Road in Cinderhill on June 5 and was £84, plus £90 costs and £30 victim surcharge and had three points put on her licence.
Jeremiah Mjojo, 34, of Mulberry Gardens, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a red light on Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham and was fined £66, plus a £34 victim surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.