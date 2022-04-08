Bulwell drug dealer hopes for fresh start after attack changed his life

Nottingham Crown Court.

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found on Marcus Ford when he was searched by officers at Mansfield Police Station, on July 30, 2019, said prosecutor Lauren Fisher.

Nothing was recovered from an analysis of his mobile phone but he was also carrying £243 in cash.

"In a prepared statement he said he bought the drugs in bulk because it was cheaper and the cash was from his benefits money," Ms Fisher said.

But a police expert concluded the quantites involved means Ford was charged with possession with intent to supply the class A drugs.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Ford, now aged 21, has no previous convictions, but was cautioned twice for dissimilar matters.

David Watts, mitigating, said Ford was run over and suffered "life-changing injuries”.

"He proposes to move to Manchester to make a fresh start,” he said. “His mother died. He has suffered a lot. He has changed a lot."

Recorder Michael Auty QC said Ford would have faced a three-and-half-year prison sentence, but "his world has changed" after he was "targeted and attacked”.

On Friday, he told him: "You need to understand that what you chose to involve yourself in a wicked and pernicious trade. People are left bereft because the baby that they once cradled in their arms lies dead as a result of drugs.

"Anyone who takes class A drugs plays Russian roulette with their lives. Anyone who traffics in class A drugs plays Russian roulette with their lives."

Ford, of Brayton Crescent, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

The judge said that Ford pleaded guilty "not knowing whether you would go to prison today or not," and the offences were committed "some appreciable time ago."

He imposed a two year sentence, suspended for two years, with 30 rehabilitation days.