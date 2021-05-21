Bulwell drug driver banned for 15 months
A Bulwell man has been banned from driving for 15 months after pleading guilty to two counts of drug driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Andrew Smith, 31, also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance, or wearing a seat belt.
Smith, of Moorbridge Caravan Site, was stopped by police while driving his Ford Transit van on August 27, 2020.
He was subsequently found to have levels of two controlled drugs, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Benzoylecgonine, in his bloodstream, with both levels exceeding the legal limit.
Further investigation then found that Smith also had no insurance for the vehicle or a driving licence and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of being stopped.
Smith was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £180.
He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.