Bulwell drug driver banned for 15 months

Andrew Smith, 31, also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance, or wearing a seat belt.

Smith, of Moorbridge Caravan Site, was stopped by police while driving his Ford Transit van on August 27, 2020.

He was subsequently found to have levels of two controlled drugs, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Benzoylecgonine, in his bloodstream, with both levels exceeding the legal limit.

Smith was disqualified for 15 months at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Earth

Further investigation then found that Smith also had no insurance for the vehicle or a driving licence and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of being stopped.

Smith was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £180.