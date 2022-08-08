Police spotted the car on Seller’s Wood Drive shortly after 9pm on Sunday, August 7 and instructed it to stop.

As officers approached they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and decided to carry out a full search of the car and its occupants.

Cash, cannabis and mobile phones were recovered.

Police have arrested four men on suspicion of supplying class B drugs

Four men, aged 31, 30, 30 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and remain in police custody.

Sergeant Laura McCullough, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug related crime is a blight on our communities and we work hard every day to disrupt the supply of illegal substances.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 765 of 7 August 2022.