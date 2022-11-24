Bulwell duo face Crown Court trial for alleged robbery at knife-point
Two Bulwell people have denied being involved in an alleged knife-point robbery – and will now face trial next year.
By Tim Cunningham
By Tim Cunningham
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 2:17pm
Lauren Stevens, aged 28, and Gavin Oliver, aged 44, both of Hucknall Lane, entered their not guilty pleas at Nottingham Crown Court.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on August 8, in Bulwell, when it is said a man was robbed of cash, cigarettes and clothes.
Judge Nirwal Shant KC remanded them in custody until March 27, next year, for a three-day trial.