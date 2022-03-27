Bulwell man admits threatening to burn woman's house down
A Bulwell man has pleaded guilty to threatening to burn a woman’s house down.
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 11:03 pm
Jae Merrin, 23, of Seven Street, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to threatening to burn down the home of Lynn Betts, causing her to fear the threat would be carried out.
Merrin initially pleaded not guilty to the charge but then changed his plea in court.
He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on April 27.