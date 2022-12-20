Brent Goodman, 38, of Mersey Street, Bulwell, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 19, along with Vincent Brown, 39 of no fixed address.

Both were remanded in custody and will appear before Nottingham Crown Court on January 16.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and arm.

Five people have been charged after a man was shot in Mansfield

He also sustained significant facial injuries after being subjected to a further violent assault.

The attack took place inside a house in Mansfield at around 8pm on December 9.

Three hidden firearms were later found by police during a search of a separate property in Bulwell.

Brown and Goodman, 38, were both charged with a range of firearms offences, including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Detectives also charged Zeke Dalziel, 26, of no fixed address, Ti Carr, 35, of Carlton and Angela Dalziel, 48, of Mansfield with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Zeke Dalziel appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 17 and was also remanded in custody to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on January 16.

Angela Dalziel was released on conditional bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 17

Carr was due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious offence that left a man in hospital.

