Bulwell man arrested in Kirkby charged with Brinsley burglary

A 44-year-old man arrested in Kirkby has appeared in court charged with burglary.

Police received a report a house in the Main Street area of Brinsley had been burgled on Tuesday, October 1, at about 7.30pm.

The offender forced a window open and took a jewellery box from a bedroom before leaving.

Police also received reports that a car was stolen from the driveway of a property in Columbia Close, Selston, on Monday, September 30, at about 7.30pm, and another was stolen from a property in Bagthorpe on the afternoon of October 1.

Officers traced the stolen vehicles to an address in Kirkby, where a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of motor vehicles.

Alwyn Hartley, of Fenton Drive, Bulwell, has since been charged with the Brinsley burglary, and released under investigation regarding the vehicle thefts.

He appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday, when the case was sent to Crown Court. Hartley was remanded in custody.