Piotr Czyzak, 37, of Leonard Street, was found guilty to the offence of removing the fish when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on April 5.

He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £44.

The defendant was found by Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officers to be in possession of chub that he had removed from the river on September 4, last year.

The late-night angler ended up netting himself a large fine

Lee Watts, fisheries enforcement officer for the Environment Agency, who brought the case to court, said: “We found the defendant with the fish that had been removed from the River Trent while out on our night patrols, between 3am and 4am.

"On this occasion the defendant had a valid fishing licence, but it is also imperative for anglers to observe fishing byelaws.

“The case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of breaking fishing byelaws.

"Not complying with the byelaws can incur a fine of up to £50,000.”

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.