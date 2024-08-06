Bulwell man charged following Nottingham protests
Dominic Lane, aged 46, of Repton Road, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, after being arrested by police.
Fifteen people were arrested during the protests held in and around Old Market Square on Saturday, August 3 as far-right and anti-fascist protesters came face-to-face.
Violence clashes have also taken place in several towns and cities across the UK in the last week following the killing of three young girls in Southport.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the protests as ‘far-right thuggery’ after claims made on social media that the 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of the murders was an illegal immigrant.
Lane is one of eight people have now subseqently been charged with a variety of offences in the wake of the Nottingham protests, including public order, weapon offences and assaulting an emergency worker.
Three more people were released with no further action while investigations continue on a number of others.
Nottinghamshire Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “The vast majority of the public who attended carried out their right to protest in a peaceful manner.
“Those who were intent on causing problems were dealt with robustly.
“It should be repeated that anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods over the coming days to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust response from us.
“It simply will not be tolerated.”