A Bulwell man has been charged in connection with disturbances that broke out during protests in Nottingham city centre at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Lane, aged 46, of Repton Road, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, after being arrested by police.

Fifteen people were arrested during the protests held in and around Old Market Square on Saturday, August 3 as far-right and anti-fascist protesters came face-to-face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violence clashes have also taken place in several towns and cities across the UK in the last week following the killing of three young girls in Southport.

A Bulwell man has been charged with public order offences following Saturday's protests in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the protests as ‘far-right thuggery’ after claims made on social media that the 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of the murders was an illegal immigrant.

Lane is one of eight people have now subseqently been charged with a variety of offences in the wake of the Nottingham protests, including public order, weapon offences and assaulting an emergency worker.

Three more people were released with no further action while investigations continue on a number of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “The vast majority of the public who attended carried out their right to protest in a peaceful manner.

“Those who were intent on causing problems were dealt with robustly.

“It should be repeated that anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods over the coming days to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust response from us.

“It simply will not be tolerated.”