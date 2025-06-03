Bulwell man charged with drug offences after police were called to a disturbance
Officers were called to an address in Eskdale Drive at 10.47am on Tuesday 27 May following reports of a disturbance.
Following the incident a 53-year-old man was later arrested and treated in hospital for a suspected stab wound.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman confirmed that Nigel Sisson, aged 38, and Aaron Sisson, aged 19, have both been charged with supplying heroin and cocaine following the disturbance.
Aaron Sisson has also been charged with a further two counts of processing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Both men, of Quarry Avenue, Bulwell, and Bramcote Lane, Chilwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday (May 30).
Following the hearing the pair were remanded into custody.
Both Nigel Sisson and Aaron Sisson are now due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday June 27 .