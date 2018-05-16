Bulwell man charged with nine offences

A Bulwell man has been charged with nine offences after a man was allegedly assaulted in the street in Nottinghamshire.

Nathan Price, of Hempshill Lane, was arrested after a 24-year-old man was allegedly punched in the head and stamped on on Bagnall Road, Old Basford, at around 9.25pm on Monday.

The 26-year-old has been charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine, causing actual bodily harm and five driving offences including driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to provide a specimen.

He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and theft from a vehicle, for which he has been released under investigation.