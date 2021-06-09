Bulwell man fined for cannabis possession in his home

Police were called to Ben Tucker's home in Snape Wood, on May 23, for "a separate matter," and found the drug when they searched him, prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said.

He was last in trouble in August last year when he received a suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Kendall Newbold, mitigating, said Tucker uses cannabis to help him sleep and though he used to smoke it on a daily basis has recently cut back.

She said it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence as he recently obtained work as a delivery driver.

"This is quite a positive step for him," she said.

Tucker, 33, of Nine Acre Gardens, admitted the offence at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.