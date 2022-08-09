Bulwell man found guilty of assault by Nottingham magistrates

Troy Winfield, 27, of Potter Hollow, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with assaulting Izaak Frost in Nottingham on February 19.

Winfeld pleaded not guilty but was found guilty and was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation, plus £620 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Another Dispatch district man has been handed a suspended sentence at Mansfield Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour or words towards a woman which would lead her to believe violence would be used against her.

Reece Kitching, 31, of Syke Road, Top Valley, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.