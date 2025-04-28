Bulwell man in court charged with robbery in Giltbrook pub car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Bulwell, and another man from Old Basford, have both appeared in court charged with a robbery in a pub car park.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, reported being threatened by two men after getting into a car outside the pub on Nottingham Road, Giltbrook.

A watch and baseball cap were taken from him before the two offenders left the scene in the car around 10.15pm on April 11.

Newbury, aged 20, of Brora Road, Bulwell, and Zane Regan, aged 18, of Rosegarth Walk, Old Basford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 23, charged with robbery,

Two men have appeared before magistrates charged with robbery. Photo: Google

They will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 21.

DS Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt but we understand the emotional impact a robbery of this nature can have.

“Officers have been supporting him while we investigate the incident and we’re pleased to have been able to place these suspects before the court.”