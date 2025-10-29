Bulwell man in court charged with stealing laptop

A Bulwell man has appeared before magistrates after being charged with burglary.

Officers were called to Bentinck Road, Radford at 7.50pm on October 23, following reports of a break-in at a property.

A man reportedly entered through a window before making off with a laptop belonging to one of the occupants.

Police managed to recover the stolen laptop and stop and a suspect was subsequently stopped and searched around 10 minutes later, with police recovering a laptop and a screwdriver.

The laptop was returned by police to its owner soon afterwards.

Andrew Harris, aged 58, of Severn Street, Bulwell was subsequently charged with burglary and going equipped for burglary

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on October 25 where he was remanded into custody and is next due to attend Nottingham Crown Court on November 28.

DC Natalia Montano, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime that can cause real upset to anyone affected.

“That’s why we treat offences of this nature so seriously and why we will always respond robustly to any reports we receive.

“We hope the speed with which our officers attended this incident, located a suspect and recovered stolen property provides them with some reassurance.”