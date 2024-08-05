Bulwell man jailed after admitting breaching court order
A Bulwell man has been jailed after admitting breaching a previously-imposed court order.
Jordan Wood, aged 27, of Spruce Gardens, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates Court on July 29 where he pleased guilty to breaching a domestic violence protection order issued earlier this year when he contacted a person he was forbidden from making conact with.
Under the terms of the order, magistrates immediately sentenced Wood to one month in prison on the grounds that he had a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.