Bulwell man jailed after admitting breaching court order

Published 5th Aug 2024
A Bulwell man has been jailed after admitting breaching a previously-imposed court order.

Jordan Wood, aged 27, of Spruce Gardens, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates Court on July 29 where he pleased guilty to breaching a domestic violence protection order issued earlier this year when he contacted a person he was forbidden from making conact with.

Under the terms of the order, magistrates immediately sentenced Wood to one month in prison on the grounds that he had a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.

