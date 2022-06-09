Wayne Haywood hit a man over the head with the bottle and struck a woman to the head with a brick during an incident at an address in Barbury Drive in Clifton.

Both victims were taken to hospital – the woman suffered a detached retina requiring medical treatment and needed stitches for a head wound and foot injury, while the man suffered a cut to the back of his head, and cuts to his forehead and ear.

Officers were called to the disturbance at around 9.50pm on February 17.

Wayne Haywood has been jailed for eight months for the violent attack

Haywood had left the address but was later arrested.

The 37-year-old, of Clayfield Close, Bulwell, went on to plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for eight months and made subject of a 10-year restraining order when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 8.

Detective Constable Chris Adams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack that occurred within minutes of him turning up unannounced at the victim’s property.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated and we will always act on reports made and work to bring those responsible to justice.”