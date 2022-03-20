Bulwell man jailed after pleading guilty to violent and racial harassment
A Bulwell man has been locked up for 16 weeks by Nottingham magistrates after admitting three cases of violent harassment at Queen’s Medical Centre – one of which was considered racially motivated.
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 2:39 pm
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Joseph Haxby, 35, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards Baboucarr Bojang, Benjamin Jackson and Ashley Newson, all on March 8 this year.
The former incident was also considered to be racially motivated.
In all three cases, the victim had cause to feel alarm or distress or that unlawful violence could be used against them.
Haxby was jailed for a total of 16 weeks and also ordered to pay £200 compensation.