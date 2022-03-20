Bulwell man jailed after pleading guilty to violent and racial harassment

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Joseph Haxby, 35, of Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards Baboucarr Bojang, Benjamin Jackson and Ashley Newson, all on March 8 this year.

The former incident was also considered to be racially motivated.

In all three cases, the victim had cause to feel alarm or distress or that unlawful violence could be used against them.

Haxby was jailed for 16 weeks at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google