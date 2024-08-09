Bulwell man jailed after police day of action in Nottingham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Neighbourhood officers patrolled local streets, including the Sneinton Market area, to seek out criminality on Tuesday, August 6.
Among those arrested and put before Nottingham Magistrates Court was Jonathan Sweet, aged 54, of Whitebeam Gardens, Bulwell, who was charged with six counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice and criminal damage.
He was jailed for one week after appearing before magistrates on August 7.
Sergeant Jono Pothecary, of the city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “The aim of this positive day of action was to take a co-ordinated approach to targeting suspected offenders and disrupting suspected illegal activity as well as engaging with the people we serve, listening to any concerns and informing them about the work we’re doing to tackle crime.
“It shows we are committed to on acting on concerns that matter to local people and making the city centre safe.”