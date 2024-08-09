Bulwell man jailed after police day of action in Nottingham

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Bulwell man has been swiftly jaield after police held a day of action in Nottingham city centre.

Neighbourhood officers patrolled local streets, including the Sneinton Market area, to seek out criminality on Tuesday, August 6.

Among those arrested and put before Nottingham Magistrates Court was Jonathan Sweet, aged 54, of Whitebeam Gardens, Bulwell, who was charged with six counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice and criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was jailed for one week after appearing before magistrates on August 7.

Sweet was jailed for a week when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceSweet was jailed for a week when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Sweet was jailed for a week when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Read More
Homeless shoplifter sent back to jail after raiding Bulwell store

Sergeant Jono Pothecary, of the city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “The aim of this positive day of action was to take a co-ordinated approach to targeting suspected offenders and disrupting suspected illegal activity as well as engaging with the people we serve, listening to any concerns and informing them about the work we’re doing to tackle crime.

“It shows we are committed to on acting on concerns that matter to local people and making the city centre safe.”

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice