Bulwell man jailed after violent gang armed with axe and machette robbed home

A Bulwell man was part of violent gang of robbers who have been put behind bars after carrying out a terrifying raid on a man’s home.

Jimmy Dennis, aged 21, of Bethnal Walk, was jailed for six years and five months after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Dennis, along with Jaydon Fordham and Kelan Dennis smashed their way into the property in Beeston in the early hours of April 21 last year.

They were armed with an axe and a machete and once inside threatened the man until he handed over his car keys.

Jimmy Dennis was jailed,alongside three other gang members, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Ellito Holt, who is known to the victim, did not enter the house but later admitted to police that he had driven the stolen car.

The four robbers were in the dock at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 28.

Twenty-one-year-old Fordham, of no fixed address, who admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

He was also sentenced after being convicted of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs following unrelated incidents.

Kelan Dennis, aged 18, of Rivergreen, Nottingham, was sent to a young offenders’ institution for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to robbery.

Holt, aged 18, of Glapton Lane, Nottingham, was sentenced to three years behind bars in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to robbery.

CCTV footage recovered by police showed Jimmy Dennis using an axe to smash a window of the home around 3.45am.

He climbed inside and was followed by Fordham and Kelan Dennis.

The man inside the property went to investigate the noise and saw three masked men running towards him.

The victim was struck with the flat side of one of the weapons and threatened until he handed over the keys to his Ford Focus.

One of the offenders also grabbed a gold bracelet from him and this was found in Fordham’s possession when he was arrested.

A woman was also inside the property during the raid and she pretended to be asleep.

The trio were then seen on CCTV exiting the property and driving away in the Focus after smashing through the gate.

Police were later called to Dalehead Road, Clifton, around 4am after a resident reported seeing masked men in the street.

Holt emerged from behind a fence close to where the Focus had been parked and was arrested.

Following an area search, Fordham and Kelan Dennis were also arrested after they were found in the garden of a property in Dalehead Road.

Jimmy Dennis was also arrested a few days later after a police manhunt.

Detective Sergeant Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Thankfully crimes of this nature are very rare and this was an isolated incident in which at least one of the offenders sentenced this week was known to the victim.

“It was an appalling invasion of a man’s home.

“Any violent raid of this nature can expect a robust response and officers worked quickly to trace the offenders.

“Detectives then carried out detailed investigations and built a watertight case which left the offenders with no choice but to plead guilty.”